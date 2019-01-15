List of pilgrim sites under Deendayal Matri Tirthatan scheme expanded

Dehradun, Jan 15 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council has expanded the list of pilgrim centres under the Deendayal Matri Tirthatan scheme which earlier included the three holy sites of Badrinath, Gangotri and Ritha Sahib. Under the scheme, persons above the age of 60 years can avail free lodging, food and transport to these pilgrim sites. An official release here on Tuesday said the tourism development council has included 10 other holy sites under the Deendayal Matri Tirthatan scheme. The new additions to the list include Kaliyar Sharif (Haridwar), Tadkeshwar (Pauri), Kalimath (Rudraprayag), Jageshwar (Almora), Baijnath (Bageshwar), Gairad Golu (Bageshwar), Gangoli Hat (Pithoragarh), Mahasu Devta Mandir Hanol (Dehradun), Kalinka (Pauri) and Jwalpa Devi (Pauri). Application forms for the scheme could be procured from the tourism offices in Dehradun, Rishikesh and Mussoorie, it said. PTI ALM INDIND