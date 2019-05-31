List of portfolios given to Ministers of State

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Following is the list of portfolios allocated to Ministers of State. Ministers of State1. Faggan Singh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.3. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.4. General (Retd) V K Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.5. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.7. G Kishan Reddy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.8. Purshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.9. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti :Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.11. Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.14. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.16. Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.17. Rattan Lal Kataria: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.18. V Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.19. Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.20. Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.21. Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.23. Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.24. Debasree Chaudhuri: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development. PTI AKV RCJ