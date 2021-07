List of Presidential awards to Indian Air Force personnel

Presidential awards to Indian Air Force personnel on the occasion of Republic Day: PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL Air Marshal Hemant Sharma Air Marshal Sardar Harpal Singh Air Marshal Balakrishnan Suresh Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar Air Marshal Pandurang Narayan Pradhan Air Marshal Hemant Narayan Bhagwat ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Air Marshal Amit Tiwari Air Marshal Amit Dev Air Marshal Mannepalli Baladitya Air Vice Marshal Anil Kumar Gupta (Retd) Air Vice Marshal Soumitra Kumar Dey (Retd) Air Vice Marshal Mahendra Vikram Singh Air Vice Marshal Pijush Mukherjee Air Vice Marshal Amar Preet Singh Air Commodore Dhananjay Vasant Khot Air Commodore Manu Chaudhary Air Commodore George Thomas VAYU SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) Wing Commander Bhuvanendran Nair Prasanth Sergeant Amit Kumar Jha VAYU SENA MEDAL Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra Group Captain Virendra Singh Mahida Group Captain Sameer Pradhan Group Captain Madhav Rangachari Group Captain Shanmugam Ramesh (Retd) Group Captain Debanjan Mandal Group Captain Arun Mahadevan Group Captain Anubhav Tripathi Group Captain Udayan Kumar Group Captain Harpreet Singh Luthra Group Captain Prem Anand Wing Commander Jinnehally Puttuswamy Raju Wing Commander Nitin Kumar Mal Squadron Leader Himadri Biswas VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL Air Vice Marshal Avinash Gopal Kshirsagar Air Vice Marshal Kalvakuntla Shekhar Reddy Air Vice Marshal Arun Bhaskar Gupta Air Commodore Sanjeeva Sinha (Retd) Air Commodore Mahesh Bhaskar Aserkar Air Commodore Rajesh Vaidya Air Commodore Anupam Agarwal Air Commodore Lalit Kumar Chawla Group Captain Rajive Sharma Group Captain Manish Kumar Srivastava Group Captain Devendra Singh Shekhawat Group Captain Subrato Kumar Nath Group Captain Vardharajan Rajagopalan Group Captain Shankar Bevinmarad Arunkumar Group Captain Arun Mittu Group Captain Manish Sabharwal Group Captain Debajyoti Borah Group Captain Anish Aggarwal Group Captain Kamlesh Singh Group Captain Arvind Thakur Group Captain Raman Kewal Bhatla Group Captain Yeshpal Singh Negi Group Captain Barada Prasad Sabut Group Captain Bangalore Satyaji Vijay Rao Group Captain Gaurav Mani Tripathi Group Captain Rishabh Mittal Wing Commander S Akheto Jakhalu Master Warrant Officer Kuttapan Surandran BUN INDIND