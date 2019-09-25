Listen Up, Music Lovers: The JBL� Flip 5 is Nothing Short of Epic

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Newest addition to the award-winning JBL portable speaker line delivers an exceptional sound experience that dazzles listenersBengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Crank the music up, because JBLs award-winning Flip series is set to redefine great sound in India. Enter JBL Flip 5, the newest member of the popular Bluetooth speaker line that takes the portable listening experience to the next level. The combination of crystal-clear sound, packaged in a waterproof and durable case, promises an epic sound experience that will fuel any party. JBL Flip 5 takes sound quality to new heights with an all new acoustic design. A newly engineered racetrack-shaped driver with increased cone area and excursion amplifies JBLs classic signature sound, elevating the overall output of the music delivering crisp highs and deep bass. Flip Series have been a favorite amongst Indian consumers and we are excited to bring the next-gen JBL Flip 5 to the country. Through this series, we have been delighting our consumers by packing great power and portable design in one package, said Vikram Kher, Vice President Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. Along with the signature JBL sound, Flip 5 is available in trendy and eye-catching colors that young music lovers will enjoy carrying everywhere. Like its predecessor, the JBL Flip 5 sports a waterproof, compact design, which means theres no stopping where this speaker can travel. Small enough to pack in a suitcase, bring it to mountaintop soirees and your beach excursions, no matter the weather. Boasting 12 hours of playtime and recharging capabilities via a new USB-C charging port means this speaker will be up and running with stronger battery support than ever before. JBL Flip 5 Features Wireless Bluetooth Streaming: Wirelessly connect to any smartphone or tablet via streaming technologies 12 hours of playtime: Built-in 4800mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12 hours of continuous playtime IPX7 Waterproof: Take this speaker poolside or to the beach, without worrying about spills or water submersion Acoustic Design: Racetrack shaped driver deliver crisp sound and deeper bass USB-C Charging: Supported by 5V/3A power source Life-proof materials: Rubber housing and durable materials allows this speaker to outlast any adventure Vibrant colors: The new Flip 5 is available in 10 color options: Desert Sand, Mustard Yellow, Dusty Pink, Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, and Forest Green Pricing and AvailabilityJBL Flip 5 is available at JBL.com, e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart and retail stores, including 350 Samsung stores across India at INR 9999. Image 1: JBL Flip 5 Image 2: JBL Flip 5 - Red PWRPWR