Listings on BSE SME platform likely to rise sharply in 2018

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) The small and medium enterprises (SME) platform of the BSE is likely to see a jump in listings in 2018, a senior official of the bourse said today.

"There were 54 listings in 2017 calendar year and in 2018, we expect the number should be 100 as we are witnessing healthy interest," said BSE SME head Ajay Thakur.

Many companies have recorded improvement in their topline following listing. The SME IPO Index has given a good return of over 80 per cent last year, he said.

"Already, 35 companies have filed their prospectus," Thakur said.

He added that there has been a change in the mindset of the next generation of SME promoters, who are exploring new means of fund raising. PTI BSM RBT