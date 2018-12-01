Litterateur Piyush Guleri passes away in Himachal

/R Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) Renowned litterateur Piyush Guleri has passed away in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district early on Saturday, his family members said. He was 78. Well known for Pahadi poems and ghazals, Guleri breathed his last around 2.50 am at his residence in Dharamshala. He was suffering from various ailments for quite some time, his brother said. Guleri was cremated at a crematorium in the presence of his family members and admirers from various walks of life, he added. Having done new experiments in Pahadi poetry and ghazals, Guleri got special appreciation in literary circles for his extensive research work on the creations of renowned litterateur Chandradhar Sharma. Members of the Rachna Sahitya and Kala Manch, Palampur, expressed grief over his demise. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues from Kangra stated that his contributions in the field of Pahari literature would always be remembered. PTI DJIHMB