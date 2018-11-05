Little coordination between authorities to check air pollution: RWA says citing RTI reply

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) There has been "very little" coordination between authorities responsible for ensuring pollution checks as per the norms listed under the Graded Response Action Plan and the Comprehensive Action Plan, according to an RTI reply.The RTI query was filed by United Residents Joint Action (URJA), a residents welfare association, and 'Delhi Clean Air Forum'.In a statement, URJA said the RTI reply has disclosed that the source apportionment done by Urban Emissions, a repository of information, research, and analysis related to air pollution, for November 5 reveals that more than 35 per cent pollution was coming from crop fires or open fires and the next big contributor for the day was road dust and vehicles, which can be tackled at the local level.On the other hand, the government's own analysis released by SAFAR last month revealed that emissions from vehicles and industries have gone up by 40 and 48 per cent respectively.The parking policy that will hike the prices and discourage use of private vehicles is still in its draft form and are yet to see light, URJA said."There has been very little coordination between between various authorities that are responsible for ensuring pollution checks as per the norms listed under the Graded Response Action Plan and the Comprehensive Action Plan," according to the statement which quoted the RTI reply.The RTI query was filed to PWD, DMRC and Traffic Police, to find out about the gaps in implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan, an step-wise plan implemented depending upon the air quality in the national capital.The pollution levels On Monday rose significantly, resulting in PM2.5 concentration readings in the early hours to more than 600 micrograms per cubic metre in many parts of Delhi. That's 25 times the WHO safety standards and 10 times the India safe air limits, the statement said.Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the season on Monday which was eight times the permissable limit, with the pollution levels inching towards 'severe plus emergency' category due to a change in wind direction and rampant stubble burning in neighbouring states.The PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) and PM10 concentrations touched 365 and 503 respectively, touching the 'severe-plus emergency' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH