LiuGong India aims to double sales to USD 160 million in two years

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Guangxi LiuGong, a leading global manufacturer of wheel loaders, is aiming to double the turnover of its Indian unit to USD 160 million (about Rs 1,150 crore) in the next two years, driven by the country's infrastructure development, a top company official said.LiuGong India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Guangxi LiuGong, is also expanding its offerings in the excavators and wheel loaders space, targeting the road and mining industries."We are aiming to double our business in India in every two years," LiuGong India Managing Director Wu Song told PTI.LiuGong India's current turnover is USD 80 million (around Rs 575 crore), he added.The company also has plans to strengthen its dealers network and supply chain.Besides, LiuGong is looking at exporting from its Indian unit to the Middle East and African countries. "We would grow step by step. Presently, we are exporting to some South Asian markets from here," said Guangxi Liugong Group Chairman Zeng Guangan.The company, which has a plant in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, would also invest to expand its capacity to meet demand, he added.LiuGong India is presently using around 50 per cent localised components during manufacturing and expects the ratio to go up in the coming years. The company, which has completed 16 years of business in India, is introducing two new products -- motor grader 4180D and wheel loader CLG 848H. LiuGong India has a network of 22 dealers with more than 60 customer touch points. PTI KRH ABM