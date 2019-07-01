Live bomb unearthed in Rajasthan's Gangangar

Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) A live bomb was on Monday unearthed at a farm in Rajasthan's Gangangar district, police said. A local informed about the bomb following which police rushed to Udaipur Godaran village and cordoned off the place, they said. "Army officials have been informed about the matter. The bomb will be disposed off," Station House Officer, Rajiasar police station, Suresh Kumar said. PTI SDA AQS