Live mortar shell found in Rajasthan village

Jaisalmer, Feb 6 (PTI) A live mortar shell was found in Bakarthala village of Rajasthan on Wednesday, following which the Army was alerted, police said.The shell was spotted in a field by locals, who alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area, station house officer, Ramgarh, Pramod Pandey, said.Apparently, the shell landed in the field during an artillery exercise of the Army and remained unexploded, he said. The Army's bomb disposal squad was informed. The shell will be diffused on Thursday, Pandey said.