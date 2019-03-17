Live mortar shell found in stream in J-K's Reasi, defused

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) A live mortar shell was found Sunday in a stream in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and was later defused by the bomb disposal squad, police said. The rusted 81-MM mortar shell was found lying in the bed of the stream at Arlikhud in the Katra area by some villagers, police investigating officer Suman Singh said. He said the bomb disposal squad of police immediately rushed to the spot and defused the shell successfully. It is believed that the shell floated with waste from a nearby security camp, the official said. PTI TAS AQSAQS