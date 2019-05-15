Liventus Technology Services, India Announces Rebranding to PQube

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, BANGALORE and PUNE, May 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --New Brand Reflects the company's vision to help businesses improve processes, reduce costs, and scale/grow exponentially. - Supreeth Bhat, MD, PQubeLiventus Technology Services Pvt. Ltd., a full-service Technology Services company with business consultants, programmers, marketing professionals, designers, and managers - all located in one firm with in-depth knowledge of both business and technology that is essential to its client's success announces that beginning today, the company will operate under the new brand name PQube Business Solutions. The new name for the firm reflects a realignment of the company's brand with its long-term vision and strategy for delivering transformative innovation services to the world's largest enterprises.The company comprises of a dedicated team who are full time developers, designers, marketing professionals, network managers, and business consultants. They are responsible for creating and managing dozens of E-commerce sites that generate tens of millions of dollars annually. The portfolio includes custom CRM Systems, paperless office systems, enterprise E-commerce platforms, purchase order systems, 3D imaging tools, and customer service applications. The company is continuing its association to manage applications for companies such as Beacon Funding, Liventus Inc (USA), Banking Recruitment Total Solutions, Meenakshi Power Solutions, Potential Project Managers, Cleantech Emersol, to name a few. They are also managing applications for Fortune 500 companies in the USA, many start-ups in India, and more."Our mission is to develop a nuclear fusion team and create digital solutions that provide visibility and transparency to both entrepreneurs and people alike," said Supreeth Bhat, Founder & CxO. He further added, "We have been able to put in place a strong system with engaging talent, empowering minds and enriching lifestyles. With this balance in our people, we transform businesses by leveraging our expertise in Technology, Automation and Process."PQube has set a strong and robust process in place that is creative and customer centric. To further strengthen the core values and strengths, and to build on the most beneficial tailor-made growth plan for their customers, the company has revamped their process and laid a strong business foundation which is the requirement for a rapidly growing organisation.The brand has been built on quality, expertise, and craftsmanship - the company is focussed on building long-term relationships with the world's most innovation-forward organizations. The new identity only reinforces the core values 'People x Principles x Prosperity=Quantum' that drive their business forward, and the customers shall still receive the same great, partnership-oriented experience they always have.With this rebranding complete, PQube also ascertains that Liventus Technology Services is neither affiliated to nor there exists any direct or indirect ongoing relationship, ownership or otherwise with Liventus, Inc. (USA).About PQube At PQube Business Solutions, our in-depth knowledge of both business and technology will help to make your company's organizational goals a reality. Your business is unique, and your technology solutions should be customized to fit its needs. Unlike other development companies, all of our employees are full-time and in-house. We don't outsource. We are business consultants, programmers, marketing professionals, designers, and managers - one big happy family. Give us a call or schedule for a Cup of Coffee today to start your trial with PQube as your next Technology Partner.Source: PQube Business Solutions Pvt Ltd PWRPWR