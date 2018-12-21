Livestock exhibition fair inaugurated in Jhajjar

Jhajjar (Haryana), Dec 21 (PTI) A three-day-long state level livestock exhibition fair inaugurated here on Friday.Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister O P Dhankar said the event is being organised to make Haryana the best state in milk productivity.Over 1,000 top breed cattle are being displayed. And about 25,000 farmers will participate in this three-day fair,he said.Speaking after inauguration third edition of the event, Dhankar said that Haryana will work for increasing the milk productivity.In order to promote livestock, the budget of state level function has been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore, he said. There are about 36 lakh cattle in the state, of which 21 lakh are buffaloes and 15 lakh are cows having average milk production of 6.8 kg.Efforts will be made to take this average up to 10 kg per milch animal, the minister said, adding that the average milk production per milch animal is 15 litres in Australia, 16 litres in New Zealand and 30 litres in Israel. PTI SUN BALBAL