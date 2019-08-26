Livestock loss in Punjab floods pegged at Rs 91 lakh

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) Over 8,000 poultry birds and 120 bovines have been reported dead in the Punjab floods, the worst the state has seen in over 30 years, an official said on Monday.The total value of the livestock loss has been pegged at Rs 91 lakh, he said.Following heavy rains and release of water from the Bhakra Dam, the swollen river Sutlej and its tributaries flooded villages in several areas of Punjab, causing extensive damage to crops, especially paddy, and houses in low-lying areas. In the worst flood in the state since 1988, people in several districts have lost their houses, belongings, and standing crops, though no loss of human life has been reported so far. The damage due to the deluge is estimated to be around Rs 1,700 crore."A total of 125 cattle, including cows, have died in the floods," Punjab Animal Husbandry Department Director Inderjit Singh told PTI.As many as 53 bovines were reported dead in Jalandhar district. Similarly, death of livestock was reported in Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali and Rupnagar districts, Singh said.Besides, 8,000 poultry birds died in Rupnagar, which is the first district downstream of the Bhakra Dam.There were reports in Shahkot and Sultanpur Lodhi worst-hit areas that cattle were not getting adequate feed because of the shortage of fodder. The Punjab Animal Husbandry director said concentrated, dry and green fodder were being supplied with the assistance of district authorities and NGOs to villagers in flood-hit areas for their animals."Already 1,600 quintals of feed has been supplied and more fodder is also being provided," he said.Affected villagers, especially those ones living near the Sutlej river, said the fodder stored for the animals were damaged in the floods, creating a shortage of animal feed.As many as 148 teams of veterinary staff have been sent to flood-hit districts to provide necessary treatment to sick animals, the official said.The veterinary teams will also provide vaccination for diseases like haemorrhagic septicaemia(HS), a contagious bacterial disease, and foot-and-mouth (FMD), a highly contagious viral disease, official said.The teams have also been entrusted with the task of disposing of the carcasses of dead animals, Singh said. PTI CHS VSD IJT