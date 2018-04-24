LIXIL sets up new company to cater to Indian building materials mkt

New Delhi, April 24 (PTI) Japanese firm LIXIL today said it has set up a new entity LIXIL Windows Systems after acquiring 100 per cent stake in DLFs arm Star Alubuild and will cater to building materials market in India.

It had acquired a controlling 100 per cent stake in Star Alubuild India in March 2016 and shifted the business from building facades to windows.

LIXIL is a global enterprise with over 70,000 employees in more than 150 countries worldwide. It has expanded internationally by acquiring some of the most trusted brands including GROHE and American Standard.

In a statement, LIXIL said it has "set up a new entity, LIXIL Windows Systems Pvt Ltd, after it had acquired 100 percent stake in DLF subsidiary Star Alubuild, a curtain wall builder for commercial properties in India."

LIXIL Windows System plans to service both retail and projects segments of the building materials market in India.

LIXIL will manufacture products for retail business locally in their Manesar factory. This facility will cater to the market for premium homes and villas in India which require customised products and short delivery time frames. The projects business segment will import products from its Tostem Thai Co Ltd (TTC) facility in Thailand.

Bijoy Mohan, CEO LIXIL Asia Pacific said, "Asia is the key growth engine for LIXIL globally. As Asia fuels the residential demand in the world and the burgeoning middle class becomes a catalyst in the housing sector; India and its people ?that aspire for better homes- become a key focus of our growth journey."

With this acquisition, he said LIXIL aims to bring its international expertise in making windows to the Indian market.

"We are committed to India and will continue to make strategic investments to further consolidate our position in this fast-growing market," he added.