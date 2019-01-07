LJP hails quota bill for general category poor

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party Monday hailed as "historic" the government's decision to give 10 per cent quota to the economically weaker sections in the general category, saying the poor from all castes and religions deserves support.LJP leader Chirag Paswan said in a statement that the poor are a group in themselves and should never be discriminated on the ground of castes as he welcomed the decision.His party, Paswan said, has since its inception supported quota for the upper castes poor and that the LJP was happy with this decision.It is a historic move, he said.In a major move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet Monday cleared a 10 per cent job and education quota for "economically weaker" sections, meeting a key demand of upper castes. PTI KR KR ANBANB