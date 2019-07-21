LJP MP Ramchandra Paswan passes away

(Eds: Correcting word in para 8(Ram Vilas Paswan's son....)) New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party MP from Bihar's Samastipur Ramchandra Paswan died on Sunday afternoon following a brief illness. He was 57.Ramchandra Paswan, the younger brother of Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, breathed his last at 1.24 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.He was admitted to the hospital last week after suffering a heart attack.The body will be kept at his residence in New Delhi and on Monday, at the LJP office in Patna for paying last respects. He will be cremated in the Bihar capital on Monday evening.He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter."With profound sadness, I am informing that my dearest and youngest brother Ramchandra Paswan, MP Lok Sabha has passed away today at 1.24 pm in Dr Rammanohar Lohia Hospial, Delhi," Ram Vilas Paswan said.Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan said the body will be kept at the late MP's residence at 18, Rajindra Prasad road here after 5 pm for paying last respects. "The body will then be taken to Patna, where it will be kept at Lok Janshakti Party's office there from 11 am to 3 pm for paying the last respects. He will be cremated at 4 pm in Patna," he said.President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among those who condoled his death. Ramchandra Paswan was a four-time MP and was first elected in 1999.He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 and then again for the third time in 2014. In May 2019, he was elected to the Lower House of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar for the fourth time on a LJP ticket. "Sad to hear of the passing of Shri Ram Chandra Paswan, MP (LS) from Samastipur, Bihar. He remained committed to serving those at the grassroots and contributed much to the well being of the people of Bihar. Condolences to his family, constituents and colleagues," President Kovind tweeted.The vice-president said, "I express my condolences on the untimely demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's brother and Lok Sabha MP Ram Chandra Paswan ji."Modi said Ram Chandra Paswan worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden and spoke about rights of farmers and the youth."Shri Ram Chandra Paswan Ji worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden. At every forum he spoke unequivocally for the rights of farmers and youngsters. His social service efforts were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.The Lok Sabha speaker too offered condolences to the bereaved family members. "I am sad to learn about the untimely demise of Lok Janshakti Party's Lok Sabha MP Ram Chandra Paswan ji. I pray to God to grant his soul a place in his feet," he tweeted. "Anguished to learn about the passing of Shri Ram Chandra Paswan ji, MP from Samastipur, Bihar. He will always be remembered for his efforts to empower the poor and marginalised. My deepest condolences with the Paswan family and his supporters in this hour of grief," Home Minister Amit Shah said.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the MPs residence and paid homage. PTI SKC KR SKC DPB