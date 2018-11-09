LJP, RLSP demand same number of LS seats in Bihar as in 2014

(Eds: Recasting overnight story) LJP, RLSP demand same number of LS seats in Bihar as in 2014Patna, Nov 9 (PTI) Two NDA constituents, the LJP andthe RLSP, have made it clear that the number of seats theywanted to contest for the next Lok Sabha election was the same as that of 2014.A speculation had been rife that the BJP and the JD(U)could field candidates on 34 out of the total 40 Lok Sabhaseats in Bihar, leaving the rest to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).The BJP had won 22 seats in Bihar in the 2014 election, while Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP had contested seven seats and won six.His colleague Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP had contestedand won three seats.LJP's Bihar unit chief Pashupati Paras, a state minister, dismissed as "kite-flying" the rumours that his party and the RLSP were likely to make 'sacrifices' in the wake of BJP president Amit Shah and JD(U) supremo and Bihar ChiefMinister Nitish Kumar agreeing to contest an equal number ofseats in the state."No seat-sharing talks will be complete until nationalpresidents of all the four NDA alliance partners - BJP, JD(U),LJP and RLSP - sit together. That is yet to happen. All thatis appearing in the media is hawa hawai (kite flying)", Paras,the younger brother of Paswan, said.In reply to a query, he said, "Obviously we would liketo contest from at least seven seats. We had won six of theseven from which we had contested last time, and lost one by a slender margin of 7,000 votes."Our graph has not gone down since the last Lok Sabhapoll and there is no reason why we should not get our dueshare."Asked about the agreement Shah and Kumar reached, hesaid it indicates "nothing"."The 50-50 formula could mean anything. It could evenimply that the BJP and the JD(U) would be fighting only 10each, leaving the remaining 20 for other allies," he added.The RLSP insisted that it would not accept a share ofless than three seats.Madhaw Anand, the party's national general secretaryand spokesman, told PTI, "There is no question of our agreeing to less than three seats. In fact, Kushwaha has conveyed the same to the BJP national secretary general in-charge of Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav, in person and to Shah over telephone".Kushwaha had met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a Bihartown, minutes after Shah and Kumar announced in Delhi thatthey have reached a seat-sharing arrangement, fuellingspeculation of a political realignment in the state.The RLSP chief, who is known to have been sharing anuneasy relationship with Kumar, has maintained that he isfirmly with the NDA even as Tejashwi Yadav said there was astanding invitation to the party to join the Grand Alliance.Relations between Kushwaha and Kumar soured recentlyafter the chief minister remarked that speaking about thedispute over seat-sharing with the RLSP was tantamount tolowering the standard of discourse.Kushwaha has taken affront to the remark, claimingthat Kumar, who is his erstwhile mentor, had in effect calledhim a lowly person and had taunted him for having joined hands with the BJP again, after taking umbrage over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caustic remark about his political DNA during the 2015 assembly election. PTI NAC KK ABH RMS SRY