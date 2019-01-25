LJP welcomes SC's order on 10 per cent quota

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Lok Janshakti Party Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision not to stay the government's decision to give 10 per cent quota to the general category poor and expressed hope that the constitutional amendment for the reservation will pass muster with the judiciary.While agreeing to examine the Union government's decision to grant 10 percent reservation in jobs and education to the economically weaker candidates of the general category, the apex court did not stay the operation of the new quota."We welcome it. I am confident that the 10 per cent quota will get the judiciary's nod," LJP president and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who is also a BJP ally, said.He also welcomed the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, which restored the provision that no anticipatory bail be granted to the accused. PTI KR KJ