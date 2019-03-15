Lloyd ropes in Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh as brand ambassadors

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Consumer durables brand Lloyd, a part of Havells India, has roped in Bollywood star-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassadors, replacing Amitabh Bachchan.The newly-wed couple will be promoting Lloyd's range of consumer durables, including air conditioners, washing machines and televisions, the company said in a statement Friday."We are confident that this association will enable us explore new avenues for our continued growth and success and further strengthen our positioning in the consumer durables segment," Lloyd CEO Shashi Arora said.The company will engage the couple in brand campaigns across print, electronic and outdoors, he added. "The idea behind roping in them is to move up the brand on recall chart of consumers while also bringing in youthfulness," Arora said. This is the first time these two celebrities - now a couple - are coming together to endorse the same brand, the company said.Lloyd will also try to connect with its young consumers with Deepika and Ranveer who are seen as a couple who represent the ideology of today's youth and have strong individual imprints on them, it added. "Ranveer and Deepika have a following of close to 90 million fans on social media a tempting platform for any company for its brands," the statement said. Earlier, Lloyd had Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador for its entire range of products. PTI RKL RKL ANUANU