LMIFW: Shivan & Narresh capture Seoul's pulsating street culture

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Influenced by the throbbing vibe of Itaweon, Seoul, designer label Shivan & Narresh's show at FDCI presents Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring Summer'20 was a love letter to South Korea. The collection, titled "Seoul Series", was inspired by the opulent culture of Korean pennisula, the designer duo visited recently. They shared their favourite moments from their trip in form of 45 looks exclusively created for their luxury holiday brand. Drawing idea from the K- Pop culture, the ingenious silhouettes were crafted with techniques such as interlacing, ruched and ruffled details; puffed and quilted sheaths; and oversized proportions highlighting structure contours. "South Korea's defined tradition, present-day culture and hospitable people have contributed to the development of 'Seoul Series'," Narresh Kurkreja said at the post show conference. Taking the sartorial influence of young Korea forward, the designer duo also introduced new fabrics like Korean PVC, metallic silver foil, metallic melange jersey, handwoven Korean lace and surfaced leather. The collection boast of trendy resortwear with silhouettes like oversized jumpers, interlaced swimsuits and dresses and baggy bottoms. The Korea influence was also visible in the colours and prints Shivan & Narresh chose for their range. A rosy hibiscus from defined local rose of the country, Kebia derived from Korean caviar, Han river's Akua and Gyum extracted from local flower, Gaenari, comprised the colour pallette. The show and the range had a lot of signature Shivan & Narresh elements, but the designer duo took the presentation a notch higher by sending out the message of inclusivity in fashion. For the first time, the label decided to include a plus size woman, a transgender and a person of colour in the list of the model walking for them. Calling inclusivity an important step for the brighter future of fashion, Narresh said, "We as brand want to make sure to support inclusivity. That's how the future of fashion should be." PTI SHD CK