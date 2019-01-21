LMRC runs metro train from Transport Nagar to Charbagh station in ATO mode

Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) Monday started running its trains in the automatic train operation (ATO) mode from Transport Nagar to Charbagh station of the north-south corridor. With this, the LMRC is now all set for commissioning the whole of north-south corridor. The 23-km stretch from the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport to Munshipullia will have 21 stations. In the ATO mode, the trains will work under the supervision and control of ATP functions, in which automatic braking is ensured to prevent any kind of collision for the safety of passengers, according to a release issued here. This is the most advanced system of automation provided in metro trains along with the state-of-the-art communication-based train control (CBTC), the release said. Earlier this month, the LMRC had successfully commenced the signalling and integrated testing trials by moving the metro train up to Munshipulia area. PTI ABN AD AD SNESNE