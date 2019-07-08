LNJP strike: Outstation patients brave difficult time without emergency services

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Suffering acute pain in ribs, 53-year-old Razia came all the way from Moradabad to Delhi, seeking treatment, but she had to go back in vain due to a day-long strike by doctors at LNJP Hospital, the biggest facility of the city government."My treatment has been going on for nearly two months at LNJP Hospital. I have been sitting outside the emergency ward... It has been more than six hours, but there has been no response due to the doctors' strike," Razia said.Shakuntala, who came from Panipat with her husband suffering stomach infection, too had a similar tale to share."We weren't allowed to enter the emergency ward by security guards. We've been sitting here since 9 am, hoping doctors will start attending by 12 noon, but it is 4 pm and all we see is police and security deployed all around. So we are leaving the hospital," she told PTI.She complained that in the terrible summer heat, the strike by doctors is creating troubles for patients coming from different parts of the country."Neither could we collect the ECG report of my husband nor his medicines," she rued.Ravindra Prasad, who has kidney ailment, could not see a doctor at the hospital due to the strike. He had come from Bareilly.Many had come from Agra and other places, but had to sit for long hours as doctors were not present in the emergency wards.Police personnel were deployed on the hospital premises during the day time, when a lot of patients had streamed in at the facility. A number of patients and family members lay outside the emergency ward, awaiting consultation.Protesting against an alleged assault on a postgraduate medical student on duty at the hospital last night by a patient's attendant, resident doctors went on strike in the morning and did not work in regular and emergency wards till evening, Medical Superintendent Kishore Singh said.The doctors ended their strike in the evening after the Delhi government agreed to their demands, including to deploy adequate security measures for them.They have also demanded augmentation of security guards, deployment of marshals in emergency wards and installation of CCTV cameras in other places.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said any act of violence against doctors is condemnable."If such a behaviour continues, doctors will become wary of patients. I have directed the health secretary to consider the demands of doctors, whether it is deployment of marshals or installation of CCTV cameras in regular wards. Both demands will be soon taken care of," he said. PTI CORR KND KND ABHABH