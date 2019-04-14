Local BJP leader's kin shot at in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Apr 13 (PTI) A 21-year-old relative of a local BJP leader was shot at allegedly by three bike-borne people while he was playing cricket in Loni's Sikrani village, police said Saturday.Superintendent of Police (rural area) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said during the cricket match, three bikers reached the spot and fired at Prince Mavi, injuring him in his right elbow, and fled.He was rushed to GTB hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the officer said, adding the other players told police that Prince had a heated argument with the accused three to four days ago. PTI CORR NSDNSD