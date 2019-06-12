Local BSP leader shot dead in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) A local BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Wednesday.Shokat, 40, was returning to his village from Shamli on Tuesday night when motorcycle-borne men fatally shot him near Harar Fatehpur village, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said.He was a former BSP general secretary of Baghra area.The body has been sent for post-mortem and the search for the accused is on, the officer added. PTI CORR AD RTRT