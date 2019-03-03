Local court issues show cause notice against man for giving false evidence

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 3 (PTI) A court here has issued show cause notice against a man for giving false evidence in a local BJP leader's murder case.Additional District Sessions Judge Gaurav Kumar Shrivastava has acquitted three accused due to lack of evidence. The court has issued show cause notice against complainant Shyambir under section 344 CrPC for giving false evidence in court. He has turned hostile.According to prosecution, BJP leader Shobharam was shot dead by the accused at Nagla village under the Miranpur police station in the district in January 26, 2017.The deceased's son Shyambir had lodged FIR against accused. PTI CORR DPB