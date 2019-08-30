Local Services Trend Tracker: Trends in Home Services

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - The Top 3 home services Indians want during festival season- Overall searches for home related services increases by 160% during festive season- October, November, December the best months for small businesses in IndiaCHENNAI, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A study undertaken by Sulekha, India's leading tech-AI platform for expert services has unveiled interesting insights about how Indians love spending on their homes especially during festive season. Overall searches for home-related services increases by 160% during festive season. It is noted that October, November and December are the most active months for small businesses in India.This study is based on visits and searches by nearly 35,000 consumers across Indian cities that landed on Sulekha during the last festive season covering major festivals like Dussehra, Durga Puja, Onam, Eid, Diwali and Christmas. This is indicative of what will be seen in the upcoming festive season as well.Key findings of the study:Painting services grows over 165% during festive season in comparison to regular periodDelhi and Uttar Pradesh are keen on painting services during festive season. The requests from these states alone grow over 270% during festive seasonConsumers also in view of anticipating guests get their home pest controlled. Pest control services grow by 163%Tamil Nadu and Karnataka generate more requests for Pest control services. The requests from these states alone grow over 200% during festive periodDue importance is given to kitchens as well, searches for modular kitchen services increase by 132%Rajasthan and Haryana generate more requests for Modular kitchen dealers. The requests from these states alone grow over 250% during festive periodConsumers get their lawns landscaped, landscaping service request grows over 160%Other allied services such as Architecture, Home blinds dealers, Art & dcor and Sofa cloth dealers all grow over 110% during festive season.Satya Prabhakar, Founder & CEO, Sulekha , said, "This study shows the continued importance of the festive season for Indians and how it can positively impact small businesses through increased service requests during this time. By going digital, small businesses can well leverage the festival season."Sulekha will share interesting insights on multiple Home, Office and Education-related services as a part of a regular Trend Tracker.About Sulekha:Sulekha is a digital mobile platform for expert services in India, matching 20+ million consumers with 50,000+ service professionals across 200 categories in about 40 cities. Sulekha focuses on expert services clustered around Home, Life and Self and where the user need is customized and involved. Using technology and domain intelligence, the platform seeks to understand the user need in detail and matches it to verified service professionals who are profiled. The service is free-to-use for end consumers and service professionals pay the platform for performance in the form of verified, matched service requests. For more information, please visit www.sulekha.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967861/Sulekha_Logo.jpg PWRPWR