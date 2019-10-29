scorecardresearch
Local VHP official's car set on fire in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 29 (PTI) The car of a district-level Vishva Hindu Parishad functionary was set ablaze by unidentified persons here, police said on Tuesday.CCTV footage is being examined to identify the perpetrators, they said. The incident took place on October 27 night at VHP district president Amit Gupta's residence and a case has been registered at the New Mandi police station, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said. Police are investigating the matter. PTI CORR ANBANB

