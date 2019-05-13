scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Locus raises Rs 155 cr from Falcon Edge Capital, Tiger Global

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Locus, a supply chain optimisation company, Monday said it has secured USD 22 million (about Rs 155 crore) in funding from Falcon Edge Capital and Tiger Global Management. The series B round funding also saw participation from existing investors, Exfinity Venture Partners and Blume Ventures. After India, the company started expanding its presence in North America and Southeast Asia in 2018. The new round of funding will help Locus penetrate deeper into new markets by enhancing the product and solutions for each geography and also in expanding local teams, the company said in a statement. "Locus provides autonomous supply chain optimisation, thus, minimising the dependency on human intelligence, built by an incredible team of PhDs and engineers... The funding will act as a boost to our global expansion efforts as we amplify our team size specifically in North America and continue to build our IP," Locus CEO Nishith Rastogi said. PTI SR RUJ RVKRVK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos