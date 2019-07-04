Locust outbreak in Rajasthan's Barmer, Jaisalmer districts

Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) A locust outbreak in Rajasthan's Barmer and Jaisalmer districts has affected crops on around 8,000 hectares. Locusts were found in Jalore district as well but the situation had been controlled there, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said. There was no report of a locust outbreak in Ganganagar, Bikaner and Jodhpur districts but arrangements had been made to tackle it, he said. The minister reviewed the situation through a videoconferencing with district collectors, officials of the locust warning organisation and agriculture officers. He gave them necessary directions to contain the spread of locusts. Locusts fly in from Pakistan and pose a significant threat to crops in the area adjoining the Indo-Pak border. PTI SDA RDKRDK