Logan Lerman in talks to star in Jordan Peele's 'The Hun'

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) Actor Logan Lerman is in negotiation to star in Jordan Peele's upcoming Nazi hunter drama at Amazon "The Hunt".If things materialize, Lerman will play the role of Jonah Heidelbaum in the drama series, reported Variety. The series follows the diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. They have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. Amazon has ordered a 10-episode first season."The Hunt" is based on an original idea, drawing from real-life events, and created by David Weil, who will also write the series and serve as an executive producer. Nikki Toscano will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Peele will executive produce via his Monkeypaw Productions banner, along with Monkeypaw's Win Rosenfeld. Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni from Sonar Entertainment will also executive produce, with Monkeypaw and Sonar producing.