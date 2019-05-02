Logic, Eminem team up for new single 'Homicide'

Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Logic is collaborating with Eminem for his latest single, "Homicide", which will be released Friday.The "1-800-273-8255" singer took to Twitter Wednesday to announce his new song with the rap star."Homicide ft @eminem. Available everywhere Friday," Logic wrote alongside the art for the track.This is the rapper duo's first collaboration, reported Billboard.The announcement came months after Logic met Eminem in February."Em, if you're reading this I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you. I'll never forget the experience and I'm more than happy and ecstatic to now call you my homie! Thank you for the kindness and wise words," Logic had tweeted.The new song will be the title track to his album, 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind'. PTI RDSRDS