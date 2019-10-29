Logistics conglomerate UPS starts operating flight on Delhi-Cologne route

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Atlanta-based transport and logistics conglomerate UPS commenced its flight on Delhi-Cologne route on Tuesday using its largest freighter aircraft Boeing 747-8F, the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement. "UPS would operate B747 aircraft on Delhi-Cologne route...and Boeing 767 on Delhi-Dubai-Cologne route," added the statement. Cologne in Germany is the largest international hub of UPS and it can handle up to 1.9 lakh packages per hour. This is a "significant" development as with this routing, businesses in north India will gain faster access to markets in the western countries, according to the DIAL statement. "UPS commenced its six weekly flights from Delhi with its Boeing 747-8F aircraft, the company's largest freighter aircraft, which came from Bangkok," it added. Rachid Fergati, UPS Managing Director for the Indian subcontinent, said, With the routing of our latest freighter aircraft to Delhi, businesses in north India will gain faster access to markets in Europe and the United States." Delhi airport has recently launched a Transshipment Excellence Centre (TEC) with an aim to establish Delhi as a transshipment hub. PTI DSP SMN