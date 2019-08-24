Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Bains collapses during protest

Phagwara, Aug 24 (PTI) Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and Ludhiana MLA Simarjit Singh Bains collapsed here due to exhaustion on Saturday after taking part in a 7-km protest march and a dharna under a blazing sun for over an hour. It was a hot and humid day in Phagwara and the legislator was exhausted by the protest march and dharna amid continuous sloganeering, eyewitness accounts said.The moment Bains fell unconscious, supporters removed his shoes, massaged his feet and fanned him with impromptu hand-fans made from cardboards to revive him, they said.He was taken to the PWD rest house, where a team of doctors of the Civil Hospital inspected his vitals and administered him an oral rehydration solution (ORS) and first-aid.Bains had collapsed while speaking to the media after the protest that lasted for two-and-a-half hours.After recovering, the legislator addressed the media at the rest house and left for Ludhiana.He was participating in a protest organised by Jarnail Nangal, state president of the LIP's SC wing, against the demolition of the Ravidas temple in Delhi and police action on protesters on August 21.Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Dhillon confirmed that Bains had fallen sick due to excessive heat and exhaustion.He was alright after sometime, Dhillon said. PTI CORR VSD IJT