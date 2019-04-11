Lok Sabha poll results will show Modi is not invincible: Rahul

Rae Bareli (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Intensifying his attack on the prime minister a day after the Supreme Court agreed to hear review petitions on its Rafale verdict, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that Narendra Modi was "not invincible" and it would be proved after the Lok Sabha elections. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not invincible," he told reporters after his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers from the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency. "Modi has done nothing in the past five years...," the Congress president said. In a jolt to the Centre, the Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear petitions for a review of its verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal on the basis of "leaked" secret documents by dismissing its preliminary objections. Buoyed by the apex court's decision, the Congress president once again dared the Prime Minister to join an open debate with him on the Rafale deal and said that he was "ready to go to Race Course Road (PM's residence)" for it. "I guarantee that Modi will not look anyone in the eye after the debate," he said, and challenged the prime minister to take "any action against me". Rahul Gandhi questioned how the offset contract under the Rafale deal with French firm Dassault went to Anil Ambani, whom Modi considers as his "friend, brother". The Congress has been alleging massive irregularities in the deal while the government has strongly rejected the charges. PTI SAB NAV SMI SMNSMN