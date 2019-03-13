Lok Sabha polls: Congress fields ex-BJP MP Nana Patole from Nagpur

(Eds: Minor edits, change in headline) Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Former BJP MP Nana Patole will be Congress candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, which is held by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.Patole's name is among the five candidates from Maharashtra announced Wednesday.Former ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Milind Deora also figure in the Congress' first list of Lok Sabha candidates from the state released in Delhi.Shinde will contest from Solapur and Deora from South Mumbai seat.Former MP Priya Dutt will contest from Mumbai North Central, while Namdev Usendi from Gadchiroli Chimur Lok Sabha seat.Patole, who was the sitting MP from Bhandara-Gondia constituency when he quit the BJP to join the Congress, has been fielded from Nagpur, a seat won by Gadkari by about 2.85 lakh votes.The screening committee of the Congress, headed by party's in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge, finalised the candidates in Delhi, said party sources. PTI ND VT NP SOM