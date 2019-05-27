Lok Sabha polls experience will come in handy during Delhi assembly election: CEO

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Preparatory work for the Delhi assembly polls will begin soon and experiences from the recently-concluded general elections will come in handy in conducting that exercise, the Delhi CEO said Monday.Addressing a press conference here, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh also said the entire election machinery worked in tandem to conduct the Lok Sabha polls here in a "well-managed" way."There was no challenge in conducting the elections here, and no particular biggest challenge as such," he said in response to a question."Three things are of importance in elections -- first is the voters list and and that aspect we managed well. Some issues had come up, but then we engaged all stakeholders and raised awareness in larger public interest," Singh said.The second thing is to conduct elections as per laws and Election Commission guidelines. Since, its is a very technical and rigorous exercise and requires a lot of training and application, this was done with proper care, he said."The third aspect is cooperation of other support systems to ensure a free and fair, and transparent and ethical election, through model code of conduct (MCC) enforcement, which we did. MCC enforcement was a very important element in conduct of elections," Singh said.On the EC's 'cVigil' app, he said, about 3,000 complaints were received regarding MCC violations through this application."About 75 per cent of these were found to be correct, and action was accordingly taken after investigation. It is a success story," Singh said. Asked about the preparations for the forthcoming Delhi assembly polls, the CEO said, "Our next challenge or next assignment would be the assembly polls here.""The preparations will begin soon. The experiences, we got from conducting Lok Sabha polls, we will deeply examine those, and take actions if we realise any improvement is needed in any particular area. We have already sought feedback from key officers, he told reporters.The Lok Saba polls in Delhi were held on May 12 and a voter turnout of 60.51 per cent was recorded. "Men and women turnout was roughly the same this time, about 60 per cent each, even though gender ratio is about 814," he said.According to the summary of the electoral roll published on April 23, there are over 1.43 crore eligible voters in Delhi -- 78,73,022 male and 64,42,762 female -- while 669 in the third gender category.As many as 2,54,723 eligible voters were in the age group of 18 and 19. PTI KND ANBANB