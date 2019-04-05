Lok Sabha polls fight between two ideologies: BJP leader

Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Terming the Congress as "a party of liars", a Rajasthan BJP leader Friday said the upcoming general election was a battle between two ideologies.One ideology has patriots and the other has those who talk about abolishing the sedition law, state BJP general secretary Chandrashekhar said at a workshop of party workers.In its Lok Sabha poll manifesto released on Tuesday, the Congress has promised to abolish the provision of sedition in the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader said that on the one side was a chowkidar (watchman) who talks about protecting the nation and on the other were those who defame the chowkidar.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Satish Poonia said it was the Congress party's profession to loot the country."Modi government did remarkable work in five years and launched several schemes and programmes for the welfare of people," Poonia said. PTI SDA RHL