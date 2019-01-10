Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha prorogued after completion of winter session

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Both Houses of Parliament were prorogued Thursday after the end of the Winter Session.Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in separate statements informed that the House has been prorogued.The Winter Session was held from December 11 to January 8 in Lok Sabha, while in the case of Rajya Sabha it was later extended for a day. The Budget Session, the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections, is expected to held from January 31 to February 13. PTI JTR JTR ANBANB