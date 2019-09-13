London Stock Exchange rejects Hong Kong takeover bid

Specials
London, Sep 13 (AFP) London Stock Exchange Group on Friday formally rejected a takeover bid by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, citing "fundamental concerns" over the bid worth 32 billion pounds (USD 40 billion, 36 billion euros).In a statement, LSEG said management "unanimously rejects the conditional proposal and, given its fundamental flaws, sees no merit in further engagement" regarding the offer made Wednesday. (AFP) RS RS
