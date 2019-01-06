Lone Akali MLA from Haryana Balkaur Singh joins Ajay Chautala's JJP

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal, its lone legislator in Haryana, Balkaur Singh, joined the recently floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Sunday, its patron Ajay Singh Chautala said.Balkaur, the 50-year-old MLA from Kalanwali (SC) seat in Sirsa district, was presented with a JJP flag by Chautala while being welcomed to the outfit's fold.On the occasion, Balkaur said that he was always impressed with the ideals and principles of Ajay Chautala's grandfather and former deputy prime minister late Devi LalHe said under the leadership of Ajay Chautala, the JJP, which was following the path shown by Devi Lal, has the vision to take the state forward.Asserting that Balkaur had joined the outfit "unconditionally" Ajay Chautala said, "Balkaur ji is an epitome of simplicity and honesty."He claimed that there was a growing public support in JJP's favour and more prominent people would be joining the outfit in the upcoming days.Notably, the JJP came into existence a month ago following a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), after a bitter power struggle between Ajay Chautala and Abhay Singh Chautala, the grandsons of Devi Lal who had founded the INLD.Ajay Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in connection with a teacher recruitment scam in Haryana in 2000, is currently out on parole.In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, Balkaur was the lone SAD legislator, though he use to support the INLD on various issues.Interestingly, Balkaur joined the JJP on Sunday afternoon, the same time when the SAD's Haryana unit was holding a meeting here to draw up strategy in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.At the meeting, chaired by senior SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder, the party mulled over prospects to fight in some Haryana seats, at least two Lok Sabha seats from in the state, a senior leader said."In the meeting, which was attended by 30-35 of our state unit leaders including the Haryana unit chief, we sought views from them on the seats we intend to contest and who could be our possible candidates. We have also decided to hold a rally in Haryana in the first week of February," Bhunder said.When asked to comment about Balkaur joining the JJP, he said, "I am yet to speak to him. I have learnt about this through the media." PTI SUN NSDNSD