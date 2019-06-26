Look-out notice for son of Kerala CPM leader in rape case

(Eds: Upgrading) Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) The Mumbai Police has issued alook-out notice for Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of a CPM leader from Kerala, in connection with a rape case.Kodiyeri, 37, the son of Kerala State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K Balakrishnan, has filed an anticipatory bail application before a court here.While the bail plea is expected to be heard Thursday, a notice asking airport, railway and other authorities to look-out for him was issued Tuesday, a police official said. A team of the Mumbai Police also visited Kodiyeri's residence in Kerala while looking for him, he said.A 33-year-old former bar dancer had alleged that Kodiyeri sexually abused her after promising marriage, and she has an eight-year-old son from him.Oshiwara police here have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) against him. PTI DC KRK KJKJKJ