Looking at continued growth across key markets in FY20: Cipla

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Drug firm Cipla said it is looking at continued growth across all its key markets in the current fiscal year and plans to file over 12 abbreviated new drug applications during the period. Highlighting the priorities for FY20, the company said for the Indian market, it is looking at strong growth in existing franchises including respiratory and ramp-up of chronic therapies such as diabetes, cardio and women health, according to Cipla's latest investor presentation. For the US market, where the company has seen significant growth driven by ramp-up across key differentiated products in FY19, it is looking to scale-up last fiscal's launches and also introduce more products in FY20 while continuing the specialty investments. In another key market of South Africa, during the current fiscal year Cipla is looking to strengthen its OTC (over-the-counter) business. In the rest of world (RoW) market, the company will be focussing on continuing market leadership in key regions, it added. For the current fiscal year, the company will focus on complex and differentiated assets and plans to file over 12 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), while also ensuring compliance at all its facilities globally. Cipla posted a net profit of Rs 1,492.44 crore for the 2018-19 fiscal as against Rs 1,416.57 crore in 2017-18. Total revenue from operations for the last fiscal stood at Rs 16,362.41 crore. It was Rs 15,219.25 crore in the preceding financial year. PTI AKT ABM