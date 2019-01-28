Looking at new prospects of business ties with India: Kyrgyzstan

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Aidarbekov Chingiz Azamatovich on Monday said talks are going on with India over the possibility of creating a joint financial mechanism that will open up new prospects of business between the two countries. Addressing the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum here, Azamatovich observed that this year the Kyrgyz Republic is also chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).Referring to an important SCO event to be held in Kyrgyzstan, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj have confirmed their participation. The SCO Summit is slated to be held in June 2019 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. "Tomorrow, I will have talks with Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj during which issues of economic cooperation will be discussed," Azamatovich said. "It is necessary to provide favourable conditions and facilitate business including various coordination mechanisms with removal of existing barriers between our countries," the Kyrgyz foreign minister said. He said the Kyrgyz Republic is looking for investments with its significant energy potential. "In this regard, we invite you to long-term and mutually beneficial in water and energy sector," Azamatovich said. He also invited the Indian businesses to play an active part in mutually beneficial conditions in introducing high technologies. PTI RSN MKJ