scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Lost a dear friend: Yechury on Ram Jethmalani's death

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday expressed grief over the death of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, and said he had lost a "dear friend".Noted jurist Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday, his family members said. "Deep grief at the passing away of Ram Jethmalani. He was a dear friend, fellow Parliamentarian and a legal legend. Deepest condolences to his family and the large number of friends and admirers," Yechury tweeted. PTI ASG KJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos