LOTS Wholesale Solutions Expands Footprint With its Third Store in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Commences operations in Noida - first store in Uttar Pradesh - from 12th Jan 2019Launches its own private label Basic Plus and PlusMoLOTS Wholesale Solutions, a part of the USD 50 billion Charoen Pokphand Group ("CP Group") and a wholly owned subsidiary of Siam Makro Public Company Limited ("Siam Makro") from Thailand, today unveiled its third wholesale distribution centre in India at Ithum, Sector 62, Noida. In 2018, the company inaugurated their stores at Netaji Subhash Place and Akshardham. The three stores, opened within a span of seven months, will cater to a total of 1,40,000 registered customers in Delhi NCR.LOTS Wholesale Solutions store in Noida is the first step towards the company's commitment of investing INR 250 crores in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The expansion plan will witness the opening of more stores in the state in the coming years.The new store in Noida is spread over an area of 50,000 sq ft and will provide its customers with more than 5,500 assorted products in food and non-food categories. It will cater to over 40,000 business customers with a diverse clientele including Kiranas, hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa), corporates, MSMEs and institutions such as government agencies, educational institutes and hospitals from the catchment area.In addition to the announcement of its third store, LOTS Wholesale Solutions also launched its own brands Basic Plus and PlusMo with an aim to provide best quality products at economical prices. The first two product categories introduced under these brands are bakery items and home-cleaning.Talking about the launch of the third store in India, Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Managing Director, LOTS Wholesale Solutions, said, "Following our values of victory, we have outperformed ourselves and unveiled the third store within a span of seven months. As promised, we delivered our two stores in 2018. Uttar Pradesh was an obvious choice for expansion after Delhi NCR, owing to the proximity to the enormous market opportunity in the state. It fits well within our cluster strategy for the business in India. Aided by government support, we aim to establish an environment of mutual growth for farmers, traders and our business in the state. We will work directly with them to establish a strong supply chain and demand for their products."Featuring specially curated assortments for its members, delivery services, e-commerce, credit facility etc., LOTS Wholesale Solutions is a one-stop shop for all its customer needs.About LOTS Wholesale Solutions LOTS Wholesale Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siam Makro Public Company Limited (via CP Wholesale India Pvt. Ltd.), was established in January 2017 in India. Siam Makro is Thailand's leading Cash & Carry operator in wholesale for professional business operators. The company's focus in India is on meeting the needs of business customers' and ensuring their satisfaction through the provision of a wide range of products to its members which include retailers, hotels, restaurants, caterers, service business operators, government agencies, hospitals and education institutions.About Siam Makro Siam Makro Public Company Limited, part of the CP Group, operates under the brand name 'Makro'. Established in 1988, Makro offers a range of food and non-food items at wholesale prices to over 3 million registered members in Thailand. Employing over 15,000 people, Makro currently owns and manages 113 Makro Cash & Carry stores, 8 Siam Frozen shops and 5 Food shops in Thailand totalling 734,713 square metres of sales space and 1 Makro Cash & Carry store in Cambodia. The company has engaged in import, export and distribution of quality products in Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE and Vietnam through its subsidiaries and other relevant businesses.About Charoen Pokphand Group Founded in 1921 as a seed trading store for Thai farmers, the Charoen Pokphand Group has grown over the years into an integrated food production, distribution and retail business. Today considered one of Thailand's largest private company and one of the world's largest conglomerates, it is headquartered in Bangkok, with interests spanning across agribusiness and food, retail and distribution, telecommunications, plastics, automotive, pharmaceutical, property and financial investments.