LOTS Wholesale Solutions opens third outlet in India; launches private brands

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) LOTS Wholesale Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thailand-based Siam Makro PCL, Thursday opened its third store in the country, in Noida. LOTS Wholesale Solutions, which currently operates two stores in Delhi, also launched its private label own brands - Basic Plus and PlusMo. The first two product categories introduced under these brands are bakery items and home cleaning, it said. The company, which started its operation in India in July last year, has a customer base of around 1,40,000 members at present . The store in Noida is the first step towards the company's commitment of investing Rs 250 crore in Uttar Pradesh, LOTS Wholesale Solutions added. "The expansion plan will witness the opening of more stores in the state in the coming years," it further said. LOTS Wholesale Solutions is aiming to turn profitable in India in next five to seven years. The company had earlier announced that for the next two-three years it would focus and continue to add more stores in north India as a part of its expansion plan. It intends to have a national footprint in 10 years.