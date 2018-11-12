Lotus will bloom again in desert state: Union minister

Nov 12 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Monday dismissed speculations about the BJP facing anti-incumbency in Rajasthan, asserting that there is an undercurrent in favour of the saffron party and the lotus will bloom again in the desert state."I don't believe there is any anti-incumbency factor against the BJP anywhere in Rajasthan. There is an undercurrent in favour of the party and it will definitely win the upcoming assembly elections, said Shekhawat, replying to a query on reports that the BJP was likely to deny tickets to over 80 sitting MLAs to tackle anti-incumbency factor. The BJP had Sunday released its first list of 131 BJP candidates, which has repeated 85 sitting MLAs and has 25 new faces, including family members of prominent state leaders. Shekhawat asserted that the BJP has worked in all 200 assembly segments rising above the caste and religion and without any discrimination. The party has worked for bringing about a change in the life of common man, he added.On speculations that he may contest the assembly elections, Shekhawat said he would accept the party's decision. I have not made up my mind to contest the assembly elections. However, I would accept the decision of the party, he said. The BJP has also fielded its Barmer MP, Col Sonaram Choudhary in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. His name figures in its first list of candidates.Shekhawat, the Union minister of state for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is an MP from Jodhpur.The state assembly polls are due on December 7. PTI AG RAXRAX