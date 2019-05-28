Lounge, transit hotel at Bengaluru airport to partially shut from June

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Lounge and transit hotel facilities at the Bengaluru airport will remain partially shut between June this year and March 2021, owing to the refurbishment work which commences from the next month, BIAL said Tuesday. The refurbishment project will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, Bengalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in the release. "Starting June 1, parts of the domestic and international lounges and transit hotel would be closed," BIAL said. Billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group-promoted Bengaluru airport currently has four lounges -- two in international security hold area (SHA) and the other two in the domestic SHA. "Our vision is to improve lounge facilities to enhance the on-ground travel experience of our passengers. The new lounge concept is aimed at providing the ultimate hospitality experience," said Kenneth R, chief commercial officer, BIAL. The refurbishment work will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, a BIAL spokesperson said adding the AGL (above-ground level)lounge in domestic and international SHA will remain close from June 1 till April 31, 2020. The Plaza premium lounges in the international and domestic SHAs will not be available for services between April 1 and March 31, 2021, he said. The new lounge operator, a joint venture between Gate Group and Travel & Food Service (TFS) India, will take over operations of the facilities, BIAL said adding that all the four lounges will resume operations in a phased manner. Once the refurbishment of the facilities is completed, the users will have a new and exclusive lounge and transit hotel experience, the release said. PTI IAS AP HRS