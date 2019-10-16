Loved seeing Schwarzenegger do action: Vijay Deverakonda on his childhood hero

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (PTI) South star Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday said he was an Arnold Schwarzenegger fan growing up and his fondest movie memories are associated with "Terminator".The "Arjun Reddy" star was speaking at the Telugu trailer launch of the upcoming "Terminator: Dark Fate"."My fondest memories are watching all his films, especially watching 'The Terminator', his Christmas film 'Jingle All the Way'... "As a kid you loved watching a man of his size doing action and the way he said his dialogues was so unique, it was so fun," Deverakonda told reporters.The original franchise stars -- Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton -- are coming together after 28 years and will reprise their iconic roles as T-800 and Sarah Connor, respectively.Produced by James Cameron, "Dark Fate" is slated to be released in India on November 1 in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. PTI BKBK